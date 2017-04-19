2017 Valero Texas Open Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 1 of the 2017 Valero Texas Open will be hosted at the TPC San Antonio – AT&T Oaks in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday April 20th. The Valero Texas Open 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:10 am local time.

The 166 player strong field for the Valero Texas Open have been paired into 56 three ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.

2017 Valero Texas Open Round 1 Tee Times

The Valero Texas Open 2017 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:10 AM Steve Marino David Hearn Michael Kim 7:20 AM John Huh Johnson Wagner Shawn Stefani 7:30 AM Chad Collins Andrew Loupe Ryan Blaum 7:40 AM Mackenzie Hughes Billy Hurley III Scott Piercy 7:50 AM Branden Grace J.J. Henry Chris Kirk 8:00 AM Jim Herman Troy Merritt Justin Leonard 8:10 AM Graeme McDowell Steven Bowditch Robert Streb 8:20 AM Ted Purdy Chris Stroud Whee Kim 8:30 AM Kevin Chappell Sung Kang Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 8:40 AM Camilo Villegas Chad Campbell Byeong Hun An 8:50 AM Tyler Aldridge Seamus Power Brett Drewitt 9:00 AM Brad Fritsch Julian Etulain Nicholas Lindheim 9:10 AM Bobby Wyatt Kevin Tway Beau Hossler 12:10 PM Cameron Tringale Kyle Reifers Blayne Barber 12:20 PM Roberto Castro Tyrone van Aswegen Cameron Smith 12:30 PM Ken Duke Martin Laird C.T. Pan 12:40 PM Jimmy Walker Keegan Bradley Luke Donald 12:50 PM Brendan Steele Charley Hoffman Zach Johnson 1:00 PM Si Woo Kim Billy Horschel Ryan Palmer 1:10 PM D.A. Points Alex Cejka Nick Taylor 1:20 PM Michael Thompson Ben Curtis Zac Blair 1:30 PM Cameron Percy John Peterson Harold Varner III 1:40 PM Bryce Molder Daniel Summerhays Tim Wilkinson 1:50 PM Andrew Johnston Xander Schauffele Wesley McClain 2:00 PM Max Homa Sebastian Munoz Casey Russell 2:10 PM Steven Alker Trey Mullinax Zach Cabra 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:10 AM Freddie Jacobson Will MacKenzie Anirban Lahiri 7:20 AM Kelly Kraft Brett Stegmaier J.J. Spaun 7:30 AM Tag Ridings Luke List Andres Gonzales 7:40 AM Patrick Reed Ryan Moore Matt Kuchar 7:50 AM Adam Hadwin Cody Gribble Brooks Koepka 8:00 AM Greg Chalmers Smylie Kaufman Nick Watney 8:10 AM Aaron Baddeley Tony Finau K.J. Choi 8:20 AM Seung-Yul Noh Robert Garrigus Jamie Lovemark 8:30 AM Matt Jones Bob Estes Steve Wheatcroft 8:40 AM Geoff Ogilvy Jason Kokrak Morgan Hoffmann 8:50 AM Tom Hoge Brian Campbell Curtis Luck 9:00 AM Mark Anderson Miguel Angel Carballo Rafael Campos 9:10 AM Ryan Armour Jonathan Randolph Robby Shelton 12:10 PM Angel Cabrera Ian Poulter Bud Cauley 12:20 PM Jason Bohn Ollie Schniederjans J.T. Poston 12:30 PM Ben Crane Spencer Levin Dominic Bozzelli 12:40 PM Peter Malnati Danny Lee Retief Goosen 12:50 PM Brian Stuard Matt Every Hunter Mahan 1:00 PM Jhonattan Vegas Brian Gay Stewart Cink 1:10 PM Carl Pettersson Martin Flores Soren Kjeldsen 1:20 PM John Senden Rory Sabbatini Greg Owen 1:30 PM Scott Stallings Ryo Ishikawa Bryson DeChambeau 1:40 PM Kevin Streelman Ricky Barnes Willy Wilcox 1:50 PM Sam Saunders Ryan Brehm Joshua Brock 2:00 PM Brandon Hagy Richy Werenski Joel Dahmen 2:10 PM Zack Sucher Rick Lamb Jordan Niebrugge

