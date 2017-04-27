2017 WAEC GCE Registration Form – Instructions & Guidelines
WAEC GCE form is out. November/December 2017 WASSCE registration can be done by following the procedures outlined below.
This is to inform the general public and most importantly, candidates interested in sitting for the 2017 WAEC November/December WASSCE (Private) commonly referred to as WAEC GCE, that the registration has commenced.
