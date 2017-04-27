2017 WAEC GCE Timetable (Nov/Dec Exam) – International

We present all myschoolgist readers the 2017 WAEC GCE Timetable (November/December Exam)

This is to inform candidates that wish to participate in the 2017/2018 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) NOV/DEC that the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has released the examination Final International Timetable.

Continue reading 2017 WAEC GCE Timetable (Nov/Dec Exam) – International at Nigeria Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges News.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

