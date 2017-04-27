2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Round 1 Tee Times & Player

Round 1 of the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be hosted at the TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Los Angeles, California on Thursday April 27th. The Zurich Classic of New Orleans 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:00 am local time.

The 160 player strong field for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans have been paired into 41 two ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.

2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Round 1 Tee Times

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2017 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 8:00 AM Spencer Levin & Rocco Mediate vs. Martin Flores & Gonzalo Fdez-Castano 8:11 AM Jamie Lovemark & Luke Donald vs. Brian Harman & Johnson Wagner 8:21 AM Tyrone van Aswegen & Retief Goosen vs. J.J. Henry & Tom Hoge 8:32 AM Russell Henley & Blayne Barber vs. Branden Grace & Louis Oosthuizen 8:42 AM Troy Merritt & Robert Streb vs. Cody Gribble & Jim Herman 8:53 AM Kevin Kisner & Scott Brown vs. Jason Dufner & Patton Kizzire 9:03 AM Steven Bowditch & Boo Weekley vs. Russell Knox & Kevin Streelman 9:14 AM Andrew Loupe & John Peterson vs. Dominic Bozzelli & J.T. Poston 9:25 AM Kyle Reifers & Andrew Johnston vs. Kelly Kraft & Kevin Tway 9:36 AM Kyle Ramey & Phil Schmitt vs. Miguel Angel Carballo & Brian Campbell 12:20 PM Seung-Yul Noh & Byeong Hun An vs. Ricky Barnes & Matt Jones 12:31 PM David Hearn & Graham DeLaet vs. Jonas Blixt & Cameron Smith 12:41 PM Vaughn Taylor & Andres Gonzales vs. William McGirt & Robert Garrigus 12:52 PM Keegan Bradley & Brendan Steele vs. Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney 1:02 PM Bubba Watson & J.B. Holmes vs. Kevin Chappell & Gary Woodland 1:13 PM Jordan Spieth & Ryan Palmer vs. Justin Thomas & Bud Cauley 1:23 PM Smylie Kaufman & Harold Varner III vs. Steve Stricker & Jerry Kelly 1:34 PM Roberto Castro & Scott Stallings vs. Ken Duke & Chad Collins 1:44 PM Angel Cabrera & Julian Etulain vs. Ollie Schniederjans & Richy Werenski 1:54 PM J.J. Spaun & Ryan Brehm vs. Mark Hubbard & Jonathan Randolph 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 8:00 AM Freddie Jacobson & Willy Wilcox vs. Steve Marino & Will MacKenzie 8:11 AM Chris Kirk & Brendon Todd vs. K.J. Choi & Charlie Wi 8:21 AM Brooks Koepka & Chase Koepka vs. Geoff Ogilvy & Ian Poulter 8:32 AM Jason Day & Rickie Fowler vs. Daniel Berger & Thomas Pieters 8:42 AM Justin Rose & Henrik Stenson vs. Hideki Matsuyama & Hideto Tanihara 8:53 AM Peter Malnati & Mark Wilson vs. Tony Finau & Daniel Summerhays 9:03 AM Ben Martin & Ben Crane vs. Wesley Bryan & Ryan Blaum 9:14 AM Zac Blair & C.T. Pan vs. Whee Kim & Greg Owen 9:25 AM Kyle Stanley & Ryan Ruffels vs. Grayson Murray & Cameron Percy 9:36 AM Seamus Power & Steven Alker vs. Bryson DeChambeau & Rory Sabbatini 12:20 PM Morgan Hoffmann & Camilo Villegas vs. Shawn Stefani & John Rollins 12:31 PM Chez Reavie & Lucas Glover vs. Carl Pettersson & Jason Bohn 12:41 PM Alex Cejka & Soren Kjeldsen vs. Brian Stuard & Chris Stroud 12:52 PM Mackenzie Hughes & Nick Taylor vs. Fabian Gomez & Jhonattan Vegas 1:02 PM David Lingmerth & Danny Lee vs. Billy Horschel & Matt Every 1:13 PM Si Woo Kim & Sung Kang vs. Tyrrell Hatton & Jamie Donaldson 1:23 PM Hudson Swafford & Harris English vs. Patrick Reed & Patrick Cantlay 1:34 PM Patrick Rodgers & Cameron Tringale vs. Michael Thompson & Tim Wilkinson 1:45 PM Michael Kim & Brandon Hagy vs. Derek Fathauer & Sam Saunders 1:56 PM Trey Mullinax & Bobby Wyatt vs. Xander Schauffele & Tag Ridings

The post 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Round 1 Tee Times & Player appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

