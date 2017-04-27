2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Round 1 Tee Times & Player
Round 1 of the 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be hosted at the TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Los Angeles, California on Thursday April 27th. The Zurich Classic of New Orleans 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:00 am local time.
The 160 player strong field for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans have been paired into 41 two ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.
2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Round 1 Tee Times
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2017 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|8:00 AM
|Spencer Levin & Rocco Mediate
|vs.
|Martin Flores & Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
|8:11 AM
|Jamie Lovemark & Luke Donald
|vs.
|Brian Harman & Johnson Wagner
|8:21 AM
|Tyrone van Aswegen & Retief Goosen
|vs.
|J.J. Henry & Tom Hoge
|8:32 AM
|Russell Henley & Blayne Barber
|vs.
|Branden Grace & Louis Oosthuizen
|8:42 AM
|Troy Merritt & Robert Streb
|vs.
|Cody Gribble & Jim Herman
|8:53 AM
|Kevin Kisner & Scott Brown
|vs.
|Jason Dufner & Patton Kizzire
|9:03 AM
|Steven Bowditch & Boo Weekley
|vs.
|Russell Knox & Kevin Streelman
|9:14 AM
|Andrew Loupe & John Peterson
|vs.
|Dominic Bozzelli & J.T. Poston
|9:25 AM
|Kyle Reifers & Andrew Johnston
|vs.
|Kelly Kraft & Kevin Tway
|9:36 AM
|Kyle Ramey & Phil Schmitt
|vs.
|Miguel Angel Carballo & Brian Campbell
|12:20 PM
|Seung-Yul Noh & Byeong Hun An
|vs.
|Ricky Barnes & Matt Jones
|12:31 PM
|David Hearn & Graham DeLaet
|vs.
|Jonas Blixt & Cameron Smith
|12:41 PM
|Vaughn Taylor & Andres Gonzales
|vs.
|William McGirt & Robert Garrigus
|12:52 PM
|Keegan Bradley & Brendan Steele
|vs.
|Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney
|1:02 PM
|Bubba Watson & J.B. Holmes
|vs.
|Kevin Chappell & Gary Woodland
|1:13 PM
|Jordan Spieth & Ryan Palmer
|vs.
|Justin Thomas & Bud Cauley
|1:23 PM
|Smylie Kaufman & Harold Varner III
|vs.
|Steve Stricker & Jerry Kelly
|1:34 PM
|Roberto Castro & Scott Stallings
|vs.
|Ken Duke & Chad Collins
|1:44 PM
|Angel Cabrera & Julian Etulain
|vs.
|Ollie Schniederjans & Richy Werenski
|1:54 PM
|J.J. Spaun & Ryan Brehm
|vs.
|Mark Hubbard & Jonathan Randolph
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|8:00 AM
|Freddie Jacobson & Willy Wilcox
|vs.
|Steve Marino & Will MacKenzie
|8:11 AM
|Chris Kirk & Brendon Todd
|vs.
|K.J. Choi & Charlie Wi
|8:21 AM
|Brooks Koepka & Chase Koepka
|vs.
|Geoff Ogilvy & Ian Poulter
|8:32 AM
|Jason Day & Rickie Fowler
|vs.
|Daniel Berger & Thomas Pieters
|8:42 AM
|Justin Rose & Henrik Stenson
|vs.
|Hideki Matsuyama & Hideto Tanihara
|8:53 AM
|Peter Malnati & Mark Wilson
|vs.
|Tony Finau & Daniel Summerhays
|9:03 AM
|Ben Martin & Ben Crane
|vs.
|Wesley Bryan & Ryan Blaum
|9:14 AM
|Zac Blair & C.T. Pan
|vs.
|Whee Kim & Greg Owen
|9:25 AM
|Kyle Stanley & Ryan Ruffels
|vs.
|Grayson Murray & Cameron Percy
|9:36 AM
|Seamus Power & Steven Alker
|vs.
|Bryson DeChambeau & Rory Sabbatini
|12:20 PM
|Morgan Hoffmann & Camilo Villegas
|vs.
|Shawn Stefani & John Rollins
|12:31 PM
|Chez Reavie & Lucas Glover
|vs.
|Carl Pettersson & Jason Bohn
|12:41 PM
|Alex Cejka & Soren Kjeldsen
|vs.
|Brian Stuard & Chris Stroud
|12:52 PM
|Mackenzie Hughes & Nick Taylor
|vs.
|Fabian Gomez & Jhonattan Vegas
|1:02 PM
|David Lingmerth & Danny Lee
|vs.
|Billy Horschel & Matt Every
|1:13 PM
|Si Woo Kim & Sung Kang
|vs.
|Tyrrell Hatton & Jamie Donaldson
|1:23 PM
|Hudson Swafford & Harris English
|vs.
|Patrick Reed & Patrick Cantlay
|1:34 PM
|Patrick Rodgers & Cameron Tringale
|vs.
|Michael Thompson & Tim Wilkinson
|1:45 PM
|Michael Kim & Brandon Hagy
|vs.
|Derek Fathauer & Sam Saunders
|1:56 PM
|Trey Mullinax & Bobby Wyatt
|vs.
|Xander Schauffele & Tag Ridings
The post 2017 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Round 1 Tee Times & Player appeared first on Golf and Course.
This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!