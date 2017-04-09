2018 Census will cost Nigeria N272bn – NPC
The 2018 national population census proposed by the Federal government will cost an estimated N272bn, according to the Director-General of the National Population Commission, Dr. Ghaji Bello. Bello told a correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria in New York that the Federal Government was expected to fund the exercise by only 51 per cent while the …
