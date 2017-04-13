2018 World Cup: Rohr to resign if Nigeria fails to qualify – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

2018 World Cup: Rohr to resign if Nigeria fails to qualify

Apr 13, 2017


2018 World Cup: Rohr to resign if Nigeria fails to qualify
Gernot Rohr​, Super Eagles head coach ​has promised to resign ​if Nigeria ​fails to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The Super Eagles are top of Group B on the road to Russia 2018, having beaten Zambia and Algeria in their opening two matches.

