2018 World Cup: Rohr to resign if Nigeria fails to qualify – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
2018 World Cup: Rohr to resign if Nigeria fails to qualify
Daily Post Nigeria
Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles head coach has promised to resign if Nigeria fails to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The Super Eagles are top of Group B on the road to Russia 2018, having beaten Zambia and Algeria in their opening two matches.
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG