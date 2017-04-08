2019 Election: Faleke predicts doom for APC if current crisis is not addressed

The All Progressives Party’s (APC) Deputy Governorship candidate in the 2015 elections in Kogi State, James Abiodun Faleke has warned on the danger the continued fractionalization of the APC in Kogi State poses to its fortunes in future elections.

Faleke, in a statement made available to The Guardian yesterday, warned that the cruel lopsidedness in appointments, which is deliberately skewed against the Audu/Faleke members, might be the party’s albatross in the 2019 elections. He accused Governor Yahaya Bello and President Muhammad Buhari of deliberately victimising members of the Audu/Faleke Political family within the party.

Faleke, a member of the House of Representatives, noted that when the Federal Government should be looking for ways of assuaging the feelings of members of his group, all appointments so far have been allotted to the Governor Yahaya Bello faction of the party in the state.

On the Governor, Faleke expressed dismay with the level his administration would go on a voyage of self-serving vendetta to annihilate members of the political family of the late Prince Abubakar Audu who actually campaigned and won the Governorship seat that he and his cronies of Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) appointees are currently enjoying.

