2019: INEC and the Burden of uncollected, unprinted PVCs

By Omeiza Ajayi

•Registered Voters: 66.5m

•Voters with PVCs: 54.43m

•Uncollected PVCs: 7.8m

•Unprinted PVCs: 4.23m

Few days ago, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, unveiled a four year strategic plan with a view to consolidating on the 76 percent implementation rate of the last strategic plan which ended in 2016.

At a Stakeholder Validation Conference on INEC’s Strategic Plan 2017-2021 in Abuja, civil rights activist, Dr Otive Igbuzor who presented the plan, said the strategic objectives of the plan are to “provide electoral operations, systems and infrastructure to support delivery of free, fair and credible election”.

Part of the objectives is to also increase voter education, training and research; register political parties and monitor their operations as well as strengthening INEC for a sustained conduct of free, fair and credible election.

The plan will also focus on the mandate of INEC “and improvement on logistics in spite of the challenges from the environment especially political culture, security and conflicting court judgments”.

Unfortunately, while the document listed several objectives, it was however silent on how it plans to scale up efforts at ensuring that the over 7.8 million uncollected Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, are distributed, especially as this figure is set to increase going by plans to commence the Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, this month.

The plan was also silent on the vexed issues of constituency delineation as well as re-calibration of existing polling units.

Although, INEC has evolved a monitoring mechanism for the plan, the document would, however, undergo a midterm review in 2019 after the expected general elections.

Interestingly, at a recent meeting with civil society groups in the country, INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, hinted that apart from the 7.8 million PVCs that are yet uncollected, the commission also has to embark on the production of some PVCs which have not been printed since the last general elections.

He said; “There are some we have not printed from the last general elections; so, we are meeting some stakeholders next week in this regard to settle it”.

Lagos State, according to him, has the highest number of uncollected PVCs with 1.4 million cards, followed by Oyo state (700,000) and Edo state with 540,000.

Yakubu said Ogun State has the highest percentage of least collected PVCs, while Bauchi and Zamfara, recorded the highest rate of collection by number and percentage.

Sunday Vanguard checks revealed that INEC still has to print about 4.23 million PVCs even as it embarks on another CVR this month.

Of the nearly 66.5 million registered voters in the country, about 54.43 million have PVCs leaving a balance of 12.03 million in uncollected and yet-to-be printed PVCs.

By regional analysis, out of the over 13.73 million registered voters in the South West, about 9.24 million have their PVCs. The rest have either not been collected or printed.

In the South South with about 10.1 million registered voters, those with PVCs are 8.42 million.

For the South East with about 7.67 million registered voters, 6.62 million are armed with their PVCs.

The insurgency-ravaged North East with a registered voter population of 9.12 million has about 7.92 million voters with PVCs.

The North West has the highest figure both in terms of registered voters and those with PVCs. While the zone has 16. 13 million registered voters, those with PVCs are 14.56 million.

In the North Central where there are 9.77 million registered voters, 7.66 million have their PVCs.

Below is a state-by-state breakdown of the number of registered voters and their PVC collection rate.

SW R/Voters C’llted Rmrks

Lagos 5,822,20 3,799,274

Oyo 2,415,566 1,639,967

Ondo 1,524,655 1,118,479

Ogun 1,829,534 1,125,657

Ekiti 732,021 522,107

Osun 1,407,107 1.033,229

Total 13,731,090 9,238,713 67%

SOUTH SOUTH

Edo 1,779,738 1,230,566

Delta 2,275,264 1,939,952

Rivers 2,537,590 2,127,837

Bayelsa 610,373 548,585

C/River 1,175,623 983,968

Akwa Ibom 1,680,759 1,587,566

Total 10,059,347 8,418,474 83%

SOUTH EAST

Enugu 1,429,221 1,223,606

Anambra 1,963,173 1,658,967

Ebonyi 1,074,273 848,392

Abia 1,396,162 1,183,127

Imo 1,803,030 1,707,449

Total 7,665,859 6,621,541 86%

NORTH EAST

Adamawa 1,559,012 1,381,571

Yobe 1,099,970 824,401

Borno 1,934,079 1,407,777

Bauchi 2,054,125 1,967,081

Gombe 1,120,023 1,070,725

Taraba 1,340,652 1,270,889

Total 9,107,861 7,922,444 86%

NORTH WEST

Kaduna 3,407,222 3,174,519

Kano 4,975,701 4,112,039

Jigawa 1,831,276 1,757,658

Sokoto 1,611,929 1,527,004

Kebbi 1,470,648 1,372,630

Katsina 2,827,943 2,620,096

Zamfara 1,495,717 1,435,452

Total 16,124,719 14,563,946 90%

NORTH CENTRAL

Benue 2,015,452 1,607,800

Plateau 2,001,825 1,508,585

Niger 2,014,317 1,682,058

Kwara 1,142,267 889,067

Nasarawa 1,242,667 1,048,053

Kogi 1,350,883 926,013

Total: 9,767,411 7,661,576

The post 2019: INEC and the Burden of uncollected, unprinted PVCs appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

