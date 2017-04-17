Pages Navigation Menu

2019: Mega Party promoters pay N1m registration fee to INEC

Ahead of the 2019 general election, promoters of a political association, Mega Party, under the umbrella of the Action Democratic Party, have paid the mandatory N1m to the Independent National Electoral Commission for the registration of the party. A top member of the incoming party, Dr. James Okoroma, who has been penned down as the […]

