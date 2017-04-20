2019: We’re Ready to Receive Umahi in APC, Says Okechukwu – THISDAY Newspapers
THISDAY Newspapers
2019: We're Ready to Receive Umahi in APC, Says Okechukwu
THISDAY Newspapers
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, wednesday expressed optimism that the five South-east states would vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.
