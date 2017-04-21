Pages Navigation Menu

21 Brigade Nigerian Army has appointed Brig.-Gen. Garba Audu as new commander

Posted on Apr 30, 2017

The 21 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Bama, Borno has appointed  Brig.-Gen. Garba Audu as the new the Commander. Audu took over from Col. Adamu Laka, who is proceeding on strategic course at the National Defence University, Pakistan. Lt.-Col. Samuel Kinsley the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Department said this in a statement in …

