21 Brigade of the Nigerian Army gets new commander

Brig.-Gen. Garba Audu has assumed office as the Commander of the 21 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Bama, Borno.

Audu took over from Col. Adamu Laka, who is proceeding on strategic course at the National Defence University, Pakistan.

Lt.-Col. Samuel Kinsley the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Department said this in a statement in Maiduguri.

According to Kinsley, Audu is a member of the 37th Regular Course of the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy and commissioned into the Nigerian Army Amour Corps.

Until his appointment, he was Deputy Director, Safety at the Department of Standard and Evaluation, Defence Headquarters Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brig.- Gen. Victor Ezugwu has organised a farewell luncheon in honour of the former commander according to the statement.

Ezugwu while bidding Laka farewell, commended him for his bravery, dedication, commitment to work and professionalism.

He expressed satisfaction with his conduct and operational efficiency in combating menace of Boko Haram terrorists with remarkable success within his area of responsibility.

Ezugwu also enjoined officers of the Division not to rest on their oars since the battle against terrorism and insurgency was not yet over.

He urged the officers to put in their best toward ensuring that the promise made by the Division to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Tukur Buratai to deliver a deep punch and finally wipe out all remnants of Boko Haram terrorists was achieved.

He thereafter welcomed the new Commander, 21 Brigade, Brigadier General Audu, to 7 Division in particular and Operation Lafiya Dole in general.

He expressed optimism that the new Brigade Commander would excel in the discharge of his duties given his antecedence as a veteran in ECOMOG, Liberia.

He however advised him to always be closer to his troops and be an exemplary leader.

Responding, Laka commended the GOC for the honour, support and encouragement which assisted the Brigade in accomplishing all assigned tasks with great success.

He wished the Division more success in the fight against insurgency.

