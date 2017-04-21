21 Year Old Female Student Emerged As FUK Overall Best With 4.85 CGPA.

Miss Patience Bwanu Iliya a 21-year-old student from the Department of Mathematics had emerged the overall best student of the Federal University Kashere, FUK, Gombe State.

Prof. Alhassan Mohammad Gani , the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, announced Patience as the overall best at its 2nd Convocation held Kashere on Saturday.

Patience, who hailed from Tula in Gombe State, emerged after graduating with 4.85 CGPA, emerging the best among the 309 graduands for the 2015/2016 academic set.

In her valedictory speech, Patience urged other graduands not to relent in the spirit of excellence, integrity and service, which had been their watchword in school.

“Nothing good comes easy, but with the step of faith nothing is impossible.”

“Many are afraid of Mathematics as a subject, but I took a bold step and decided to go for what people are afraid of because of my strong conviction that nothing is impossible and today by the special grace of God I am reaping the reward of hardwork”

She said many encouraged her to go for medicine but she rejected the idea because of her hatred for drugs.

Speaking on her success, she said her success was hinged on her commitment, hardwork, steadfastness, encouragement from both her parents and lecturers, especially her head of department.

Patience who is the fourth born in the family of five said her parents and siblings were her driving force.

A daughter of a retired police officer, who started her primary and secondary education at police children school Ibadan before completing at Baptist Academy Gombe in 2012 said.”I come from a family where academic is taken very serious and academic excellence appreciated, my parents encouragement really inspired me to success.”

Adding that,”my parents are my bedrock of success, most especially my mum, I am grateful that she is alive today to see what I have achieved as a result of her inspiration.”

Earlier in his speech, Prof. Gani who spoke on the importance of unity challenged the graduands to build up a formidable bond that would add value to the Alma-mata and the nation at large.

“I endeavored to assist you and all other students generally to establish and maintain close ties amongst yourselves, believing that such a bonding spirit would prevail in all your other relationships at various levels of your lives. I believe our success is linked to the strong relationships we have made within and beyond the boundaries of our campus.

The VC who further encouraged the graduating students to be good ambassadors of the institution, reiterated his commitment to continue on the noble cause of producing students of integrity, equipped with universally acceptable intellectual competences that can pass the integrity test of any prospective employer.

“In the new world it is only the fittest that survives.”

Speaking on the challenges of the institution he noted that, “environmental degradation occassioned by gulley erosion is a serious menace to our buildings and lack of standard road network .”

In his address Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State called on the management of the institution to introduce additional courses in order to provide more opportunities for the teeming youths to study.

Dankwambo who was represented by his deputy, Charles Iliya assured the university of the state government support to ensure the university grow by leaps and bounds in order to maintained and even improve upon their standard of excellence.

Alhaji Garba Gadi, the Pro-Chancellor, FUK urged the graduands to make excellence, integrity and service their watchword as they move into the world

