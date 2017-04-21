21st Century disruptions spur business, HR leaders to rewrite organisational rules
Business and Human Resource (HR) leaders are coming under rising pressure to rewrite the rules for how they organise, recruit, develop, manage, and engage the 21st Century workforce. Experts say the traditional end-of-year appraisal, designed in the 1970s is proving ineffective. For instance, in 2015, 82 percent of companies surveyed by Deloitte, a leading professional…
The post 21st Century disruptions spur business, HR leaders to rewrite organisational rules appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG