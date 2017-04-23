Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

23 federal universities get new governing councils — FULL LIST OF CHAIRPERSONS

Posted on Apr 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The new governing councils are to be inaugurated on a date to be announced soon.

The post 23 federal universities get new governing councils — FULL LIST OF CHAIRPERSONS appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.