23-year-old Efe Ejeba Wins BBNaija Contest

23-year old Efe Ejeba was yesterday declared winner of Big Brother Nigeria 2017 reality TV show.

The only remaining male house mate in the competition, surrounded by four ladies, went home with the N25 million grand prize and a brand new Kia Sorento SUV.

Efe was named the winner in South Africa where the show was staged, after beating Bisola, Tboss and two others to clinch the grand prize.

Some state governments and prominent persons, including a Warri billionaire, Ayiri Emani, had promised to give Efe N50 million, whether he wins or loses.

Efe remained the last man standing after winning the hearts of majority of the reality TV fans ahead of 13 other housemates.

Controversial House-mate, Tokunbo Idowu, considered by many as one of the strongest competitor of Efe was evicted from Big Brother Naija as the 2nd runner up, leaving Bisola and Efe behind.

Tboss, the house-mate who was always associated with controversies throughout her stay in the Big Brother Naija show, was given the price of N500,000 as the Overall Winner of House Games.

Prior to the announcement, Tboss was caught on camera topless as the show came to an end. Bisola, on the other hand, won the one.org campaign back to school for women/girl child empowerment.

The Royal Kid in the house, Marvis, was the first to leave last night. She was asked to leave after Ebuka came into the house to pop a champagne with top five house-mates.

According to HPRTV, Warri based billionaire, Ayiri Emani, pledged to hand over N50 million in cash and a brand new SUV to Efe, whether he wins the grand prize or not.

With his victory yesterday, Efe will be signed into dive star music after the BBNaija Show and will be featuring top rated stars like Tekno, Patoranking, Olamide, Kcee, IcePrince, Davido and many more without paying a penny for the productions and the collaborations.

Efe will have an exclusive free promotion from 03MEDIA #Teamstreet A & R for the next two years, as well as complimentary graphic design services from #SixtusGrafix for a year!

Efe will be touring the 36 states of the federation and Abuja “based on logistics”, with sponsorship deals.

Efe, 23, who hails from Warri, Delta State, was born in Jos where he attended Federal Government College and eventually proceeded to the University Of Jos where he graduated with a BSc in Economics.

He came to Lagos after his National Youth Service Corps programe, launching an Extended Play (EP) record called, Lagos, shortly before the Big Brother Nigeria game came up.

Meanwhile, residents of Asaba and Warri in Delta State yesterday night rolled out drums to celebrate one of their own, Efe Ejeba.

Our correspondent reports that the people who took to the streets of Asaba in a frenzy of excitement caused heavy gridlock. In Warri, the atmosphere was also dazed with wild jubilation as residents barricaded major roads, chanting songs of victory.

Commenting on the outcome of the contest, Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Charles Anyanwu, said it was a victory for Deltans and that Governor Patrick Okowa will honour Efe for making the state proud.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

