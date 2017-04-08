Pages Navigation Menu

270 persons confirmed dead in Ogun State Auto Crash

270 persons have been confirmed to have lost their lives in auto crash accidents in 2016, the statistics was released by the Ogun Sector Commander, Federal Roads Safety Corps, Mr Clement Oladele. The information was given to the public at the inauguration of road traffic cautionary signposts at Onipepeye and Siun junction area of the …

