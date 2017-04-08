270 persons confirmed dead in Ogun State Auto Crash
270 persons have been confirmed to have lost their lives in auto crash accidents in 2016, the statistics was released by the Ogun Sector Commander, Federal Roads Safety Corps, Mr Clement Oladele. The information was given to the public at the inauguration of road traffic cautionary signposts at Onipepeye and Siun junction area of the …
The post 270 persons confirmed dead in Ogun State Auto Crash appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG