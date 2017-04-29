29 secondary schools in Nasarawa to get over N32m for feeding programme

Nasarawa state government has approved over N32 million for school feeding and other logistics for the 29 boarding secondary schools in the state.

The Commissioner of Education, Malam Aliyu Tijjani, made the statement on Thursday in Lafia at a meeting he held with principals of secondary schools from the southern senatorial district of the state.

Tijjani, who was represented by Aliyu Abdullahi-Agwai, permanent secretary in the ministry, said that the monthly allocation for the school feeding programme was N20 million.

“However, the state government decided to increase the allocation by over N12 million due to some inadequacies and other basic needs in the schools in view of the free education policy,” he said.

The commissioner said the gesture was in line with the government’s quest to re-position the education sector.

He urged the principals to monitor the implementation of the programme in collaboration with other stakeholders.

He called on the principals to ensure discipline and commitment of staff and students in their various schools.

Tijjani warned the principals not to engage in or condone social vices such as examination malpractice, cultism and molestation of female students.

He said the ministry had put measures in place to sanction erring principals and staff.

Responding, Malam Umar Ubangeri, the state chairman, All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) lauded the efforts of the government to revitalise the education sector through its free education policy and school feeding programme.

He assured the government that the principals would do their best to ensure that the free education policy in the state succeeds.

