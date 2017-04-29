29-year-old Man Rapes 19-year-old Girlfriend in Ikorodu
A 29-year-old man, Ajao Olalekan, was on Friday arraigned in an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for alleged forceful sexual intercourse with his 19-year-old girlfriend. Olalekan, the resident of Morayo Benson Street, Ikorodu, is facing a charge of forceful sexual intercourse, to which he pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Cpl. John Iberedem, told the […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG