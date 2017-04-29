Pages Navigation Menu

29-year-old Man Rapes 19-year-old Girlfriend in Ikorodu

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 29-year-old man, Ajao Olalekan, was on Friday arraigned in an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for alleged forceful sexual intercourse with his 19-year-old girlfriend. Olalekan, the resident of Morayo Benson Street, Ikorodu, is facing a charge of forceful sexual intercourse, to which he pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Cpl. John Iberedem, told the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

