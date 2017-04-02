2Baba Joins Efe,TBoss, Bisola, Marvis, Debie-Rise & More at the #BBNaija Winners Party | See Photos on BN
Thursday, April 14, was a night to remember as celebrities and fans from far and wide gathered to celebrate the man of the moment Efe the winner of the Big Brother Naija 2017 at Rumors club Victoria Island Lagos. Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Bisola, Miyonse, TBoss, Debie-Rise, Uriel, and Marvis were in attendance alongside […]
