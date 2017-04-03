3 bankers allegedly dupe Jigawa bizman of N30m

By Aliyu Dangida

DUTSE—Three staff of a commercial bank in Jigawa State are currently being held in prison custody on the order of a Dutse magistrate’s court for allegedly duping an oil marketer of about N29.9 million.

A source at the Divisional Police Headquarters in Maigatari, Jigawa State, disclosed that the suspects connived and duped the oil magnet the said sum.

The three suspected bank staff (names withheld) allegedly diverted the N29.9 million belonging to the oil marketer to their personal accounts; the oil magnate, having noticed the transaction, reported the case to police, leading to their arrests.

The source noted that after thorough investigations, the suspects were arraigned before Muhammad Usman Lamin of the Dutse Magistrate’s Court.

After reading the charges to the suspects, they reportedly pleaded not guilty and Magistrate Muhammad Usman asked that they be remanded in prison for three weeks, pending the outcome of investigation.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Jigawa State Command, SP Abdul Jinjiri, while confirming the incident, said: “We received a report from our Maigatari Division of alleged diversion of funds belonging to an oil marketer by three staff of one of the commercial banks in the state to their personal accounts.”

Jinjiri stated that the suspects are currently in prison custody, pending the outcome of security investigations.

