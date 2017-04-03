3 Katsina communities reject polio immunisation

ONGOING polio immunisation in Katsina has suffered setback following refusal by some communities to allow their children get immunised. The communities in Batsari and Danmusa Local Government Areas have sent away immunisation officers and barricaded roads leading to them. The village heads of Ruma and Manarawa, Bello Galadima and Abdullahi Muazu revealed this to newsmen […]

The post 3 Katsina communities reject polio immunisation appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

