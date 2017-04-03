3 men docked over alleged N660, 000 fraud

Akure – Three men- Adebiyi Babatunde, Aderemi Moses and Mayowa Ojo, who allegedly defrauded one Wilson Indianakere of N660, 000, were on Thursday arraigned in an Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Babatunde, 35, Moses, 31, and Ojo, 30, whose addresses were not given, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and fraud.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Uloh Okokon, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on July 26, 2016 at about 1:20 p.m. at Igoba in Akure.

He said that the defendants fraudulently obtained N600, 000 from the complainant that they would help her procure an American visa, a claim they knew was false.

“The accused persons falsely represented themselves as visa agents, collected the money and converted it to their personal use.

“They also collected one Samsung Galaxy tab 3 cell phone, valued at N60, 000 from the complainant,’’ he said.

The offences contravened Section 383 of the Criminal Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate A. I. Ajayi, granted Babatunde bail in the sum of N700, 000 with two reliable sureties in like sum.

The magistrate granted Moses and Ojo bail in the sum of N600, 000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

The case was adjourned till May 23 for trial.

