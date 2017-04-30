Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

30 Manchester United fans in Calabar dead as high tension cable falls (photos)

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Tragedy struck at a viewing center in Calabar, as it was gathered that almost 30 people are dead as a result of the high tension cable that fell on the viewing centre made cf zinc, during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Manchester United and Anderlecht on satellite television.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The match however, ended in favour of Manchester United, who won the
match on a 3-2 aggregate, with Marcus Rashford netting the winner in the 107th minute.
Channels Television correspondent in Calabar reported that the live electricity cable broke from its mooring and fell on the viewers.
Image may contain: one or more people
No automatic alt text available.
I am glad you enjoyed my story. Visit us at www.LailasBlog.com to stay updated with more interesting/exclusive news like these. Click HERE now to do that.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.