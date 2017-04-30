30 Manchester United fans in Calabar dead as high tension cable falls (photos)
Tragedy struck at a viewing center in Calabar, as it was gathered that almost 30 people are dead as a result of the high tension cable that fell on the viewing centre made cf zinc, during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Manchester United and Anderlecht on satellite television.
The match however, ended in favour of Manchester United, who won the
match on a 3-2 aggregate, with Marcus Rashford netting the winner in the 107th minute.
Channels Television correspondent in Calabar reported that the live electricity cable broke from its mooring and fell on the viewers.
