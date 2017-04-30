30 Manchester United fans in Calabar dead as high tension cable falls (photos)

Tragedy struck at a viewing center in Calabar, as it was gathered that almost 30 people are dead as a result of the high tension cable that fell on the viewing centre made cf zinc, during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Manchester United and Anderlecht on satellite television.



match on a 3-2 aggregate, with Marcus Rashford netting the winner in the 107th minute. The match however, ended in favour of Manchester United, who won the match on a 3-2 aggregate, with Marcus Rashford netting the winner in the 107th minute. Channels Television correspondent in Calabar reported that the live electricity cable broke from its mooring and fell on the viewers.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

