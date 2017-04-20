30,000 Borno IDPs return from Cameroon

By Joseph Erunke

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, has said 30,000 internally-displaced persons, IDPs, who fled the state at the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency, have returned home.

Malam Abdullahi Umar, spokesman of the agency, said in a statement in Maiduguri yesterday, that the figure was part of the 78,000 IDPs that fled the state to Cameroon during the period.

Umar said that the returnees were part of the 43,000 of the IDPs that signified interest to return home.

He said the IDPs were being kept in a camp at Banki in Bama Local Government Area of the state, where a team of SEMA officials had already visited to assess their condition.

“The SEMA Executive Secretary, Malam Alkali Goni, has led a delegation of the agency to Banki to assess the conditions of the IDPs,” he said.

The spokesman also said that the IDPs had been assured that the state government had made adequate provisions for their welfare.

He quoted Alhaji Baba Shehu, the Caretaker Chairman of the local government, as thanking the state government for the gesture and promising judicious use of the items donated.

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, on clearance operations at Dissa and Patawe general area of Borno State, Tuesday, killed six members of Boko Haram terrorists.

Similarly, the logistics supplier of the dreaded group was ambushed around Daushe village yesterday, according to the Army.

The particular troops drawn from the 192 Battalion, 26 Task Force Brigade, deployed for Operation Lafiya Dole, carried out the clearance operation of suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ hideouts.

A statement, yesterday, from the Nigerian Army, through the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, confirming the development, said: “During the operation, the troops neutralised six Boko Haram terrorists and wounded several others.

“They also recovered an AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine loaded with nine rounds of ammunition.”

According to the statement, a 22 round of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, three bicycles, three bags of groundnut and N29,000 on the body of one of the terrorists, were recovered.

“The team recovered a bag of Sorghum, basketful of provisions and other sundry items. The troops also rescued 36 old women with gunshot wounds on their way back.”

