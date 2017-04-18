34 year old woman docked for cutting neighbour’s finger

A 34-year-old woman, Ada Ikart, on Tuesday appeared in an Apapa Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly beating her neighbor, Justina Oke, and used razor blade to cut her finger.

Ikart, a resident of Baba Sule Str. Ajegunle, Apapa in Lagos, is standing trial on a charge of assault.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Olusegun Kokoye, told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 24, 2016 at her residence.

Kokoye said that the fight started as a result of an argument which ensued between the accused and the complainant.

The prosecutor also said Oke reported the case to the police, adding that the accused was subsequently, arrested and charged to court.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The newsmen report that Section 171 prescribes three-year jail for assault, occasioning harm.

The Magistrate, Mr M.A Etti, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Etti said the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two-year tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned further hearing in the matter to April 26 for mention.

The post 34 year old woman docked for cutting neighbour’s finger appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

