35-year-old Nigerian murdered in South Africa

Posted on Apr 27, 2017

Chinedu Eze, a 35-year-old Nigerian, has been murdered in the Western Cape province of South Africa. The Nigeria Union in South Africa, which confirmed the killing on Thursday, blamed it on a Somalian. Mike Ibitoye, chairman of the union in the province, told NAN on telephone from Cape Town, that Eze was shot during an […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

