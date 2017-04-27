35-year-old Nigerian murdered in South Africa
Chinedu Eze, a 35-year-old Nigerian, has been murdered in the Western Cape province of South Africa. The Nigeria Union in South Africa, which confirmed the killing on Thursday, blamed it on a Somalian. Mike Ibitoye, chairman of the union in the province, told NAN on telephone from Cape Town, that Eze was shot during an […]
