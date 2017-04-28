Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Africa, Fashion | 0 comments

350 models compete for slots in Africa Fashion Week

No fewer than 350 models converged at Lekki, Lagos on Friday to showcase their skills at the Models Casting Call, organised by the Africa Fashion Week. A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the event reports that the models were made up of 186 females and 173 males. The organiser of the…

