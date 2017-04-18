360Downloads: GEM.In.I – Notes Of The Native Son

GEM.In.I has been around in the underground scene for some time now with song releases that have exemplified his status in the music industry. He is well respected among music listeners and puts in works on every project released.

He released a tape last year titled “Livin By Ex-samples” which had an impressive response from rap and non-rap listeners.

This time he drops a sophomore mixtape titled “Notes Of The Native Son”, and its packed with a more seasoned approach and impressive creative balancing without loosing sight of his core artform.

