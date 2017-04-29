360Events: Who’s Ready for Asa Live in Lagos Encore?

All is set for the sophomore live music – Asa Live In Lagos Encore – concert fronted by songstress, diva and all round superwoman Asa.

With only a few hours to go till the scheduled event, the excitement to see our darling Asa live in concert, almost a rarity in these parts is climbing towards fever pitch levels.

Having begun her career in Lagos, about 10 years ago with the release of her eponymous debut album, Asa has since gone on to conquer the world music scene, winning laurels and setting stages and festivals afire with her brand of home brewed neo-soul and relatable songwriting.

On May 1, 2016, Asa brought her live concert to Lagos for the first time in her career and the interest generated by that splendid outing has birthed this follow up, Asa Live in Lagos Encore.

Come 6pm at the Eko Hotels and Towers, Asa will be performing classics from her formidable repertoire, backed by her live band, plus a 30-piece orchestra put together by Vesta Violins.

Check Out our curated playlist – From “Jailer” to “Moving On”; Soar High With Aṣa

Her first album, Asa was released in 2007 and she has followed through with Beautiful Imperfection (2010), and Bed of Stone (2014), and she is currently working on her next album.

Watch Asa Live in Lagos Encore

All Asa’s albums and the album, Asa Live in Lagos is available on all digital streaming platforms including music + and Boomplayer.

The post 360Events: Who’s Ready for Asa Live in Lagos Encore? appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

