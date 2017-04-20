360Fresh: Arinze – More

Okpete Arinze Chiweta, popularly Known as ARINZE is a talented sensational singer, song writer and entertainer with an unprecedented taste for success and great accomplishments in the Entertainment sphere. His style of music varies, all infused with that African Spice. Arinze Is a Graduate of Electrical and Electronics Engineering From the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

His First Official Single Titled MORE, is a song that examines the Love Life of a busy couple, more is a very catchy R & B tune spiced with a lot of African Flavor. More is a certified Hit Banger that will definitely move your heart, as you will unconsciously sing the chorus in your head, more is produced by the super talented Producer, G lammy.

