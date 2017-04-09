360Fresh: Cidney – Would You

After the huge success of his last song Shako ft Olazz “The multi-talented dancer,singer and rapper extraordinaire CYDNEY (real name Okodugha Valentine Simon) is back with another banging mid-tempo tune titled WOULD YOU.

The song emphasizes the importance of God leading the way in relationships, this song will get you on your feet and have you dancing. This jam is a straight up radio/club sensation, and i bet you are gonna have it on endless replay.

The song was produced, mixed and mastered by Branzyee of Naked Beats. Jam up!! #WouldYouGreetings to you all.

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Cidney-Would-You.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Cidney – Would You appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

