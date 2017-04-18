360Fresh: Dahym X Buzzman – Kosere
After the success of his club banger TEMIDIRE, Dahym teams up with Buzzman on this new Trap tune KOSERE. With apt versatility, Dahym delivers as usual.
ENJOY!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post 360Fresh: Dahym X Buzzman – Kosere appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG