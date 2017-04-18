Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Dahym X Buzzman – Kosere

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

After the success of his club banger TEMIDIRE, Dahym teams up with Buzzman on this new Trap tune KOSERE. With apt versatility, Dahym delivers as usual.

ENJOY!

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

