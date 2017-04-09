Pages Navigation Menu

360Fresh: Danny Dreams – Sare wa

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Brave Ideal Entertainments signee “Danny Dreams” releases new tune titled “Sare Wa” as follow up to his trending recent offering “Olomi Lo Mare” which was released few weeks ago accompanied with the visuals. The new massive tune “SARE WA” was produced by hit maker “Phantom”.

