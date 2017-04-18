360Fresh: Dj Rocky Ft Sheebah, Ck & Bucho Dego – Wuk Up My Body – 360Nobs.com
|
360Nobs.com
|
360Fresh: Dj Rocky Ft Sheebah, Ck & Bucho Dego – Wuk Up My Body
360Nobs.com
After so much anticipation, DJ Rocky finally releases the audio for his international project [ UGANDA, NIGERIA, JAMAICA collaboration ], third official single off his yet to be released debut album. The track is titled WUK UP MY BODY , and it features …
