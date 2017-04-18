360Fresh: Dj Rocky Ft Sheebah, Ck & Bucho Dego – Wuk Up My Body

After so much anticipation, DJ Rocky finally releases the audio for his international project [ UGANDA, NIGERIA, JAMAICA collaboration ], third official single off his yet to be released debut album. The track is titled WUK UP MY BODY , and it features heavy weight queen SHEEBAH The Swagg Mama, CK [ JAMAICAN] and the Nigerian BUCHO DEGO

Congratulations to DJ ROCKY for this massive tune, and the audio is now available to download and stream on various online digital stores around the world.

WUK UP MY BODY was produced by KRON PRODUCTION and DJ ROCKY, Under WICKED MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Wuk-up-my-body-Dj-Rocky-ft-CkBucho-x-Sheeba-kron-production.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

