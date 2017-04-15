360Fresh: Dj Virgin x Da Emperor – Adura (Prayer)

In the spirit of easter, Dj Virgin takes on Da Emperor in Adura “Prayer” (produced by Zynobeats, mixed and mastered by Justeebeats). Check on it below.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Dj-Virgin-x-Da-Emperor-Adura-Prayer.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Dj Virgin x Da Emperor – Adura (Prayer) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

