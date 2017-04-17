360Fresh: Duno – I Stole Your Beat
Militant Music Artist Duno sets off 2017 with this masterpiece titled “I Stole Your Beat”, fresh off his last single “jeje ft Michael Demi” Duno decided to go on a rap spree on this record incorporating dope and legendary beats from both home and abroad and justice was vehemently served on every one them. Download this joint for free as we await his first official single of 2017.
ENJOY!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post 360Fresh: Duno – I Stole Your Beat appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG