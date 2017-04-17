Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Fresh: Duno – I Stole Your Beat

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Militant Music Artist Duno sets off 2017 with this masterpiece titled “I Stole Your Beat”, fresh off his last single “jeje ft Michael Demi” Duno decided to go on a rap spree on this record incorporating dope and legendary beats from both home and abroad and justice was vehemently served on every one them. Download this joint for free as we await his first official single of 2017.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

ENJOY!

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Duno – I Stole Your Beat appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.