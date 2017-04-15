360Fresh: E-Go – Pose

Red-hot and revolutionary, E-Go, who happens to be a new-sprung/spic-and-span addition to the Nigerian music industry, comes through with a new wave/sound, showing his versatility with each tune he lays his voice on; having released “Twerk” just a few weeks back as a teaser, E-Go is set to release his début single as produced by Maro Klassic – titled “Pose,” he births a Dancehall rhythm/feel-good song with well-laced verses/hooks which would surely get you taking a series of rhythmical steps/movements in time to the new sound – listen up and share your thoughts.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/E-Go-POSE-prod.-by-Maro-Klassic.mp3

