360Fresh: Jessica Bongos – Mister Macho Man

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

It’s been almost three years since alternative soul singer Jessica Bongos, daughter of the legendary Nigerian musician Bongos Ikwue released her debut five track EP “Unscathed”. Now, she is back with “Mister Macho Man”; Her first single from her soon to be released debut album.

“Mister Macho Man” is produced by prominent producer Atta Lenell Otigba. This song embodies a lot of soul and truth. In this song, Jessica touches on the very sensitive issue of domestic violence and speaks directly to the abuser of her friend.


 

