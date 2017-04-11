360Fresh: Krizzo Krizzla – Am Gon Get It (Prod. Major Bangz)

Peep new Major Bangz produced music from fast rising act popularly known as Krizzo Krizzla titled “Am Gon Get It”.

Check on it below.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Krizzo-krizzla_Am-gon-get-it-prod-by-Major-bangz.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Krizzo Krizzla – Am Gon Get It (Prod. Major Bangz) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

