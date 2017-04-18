360Fresh: Meitwan Ft. Great Adamz – Better Thing
Tagged as one of the most anticipated musical composition from the South-South this year, two of Magic City Gang’s finest acts, Meitwan and Great Adamz, drive home a serenading piece of music titled “Better Thing (Adura)”; this is a really refreshing opus/piece as produced by Maro Klassic and also features Becky Moses who laces a sacred/religious verse, or better still, a benediction/prayer, within the entirety of the musical composition – simple and unique, this would definitely remain on the play-list of many music lovers – listen up and share your thoughts.
