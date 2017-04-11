360Fresh: Mr Kings – You Are
Nwachukwu Kingsley Chijindu (MR KINGS) is from Umuahia in Abia State Nigeria, and the youngest child of Mr and Mrs Isaac Nwachukwu. He is a worship leader, music director, Instrumentalist, Song writer, Vocalist, Composer in a renowned Church known all over the world, Believers Love world (Christ Embassy). He Started singing at the age of 9 and has written over 200 songs and still writing. He has shared stages with A list Gospel ministers in Nigeria & Africa and has led praise & worship and performed in his local church (Christ Embassy) platforms nationwide. He has recorded six potential hit singles with the title, King Of Kings, Ike ka Ike, Holy Spirit, Ekele-m, Follow Follow, and You Are which he just released.
You Are is a worship song whose theme is centered on the Holy Spirit. Enjoy it and be filled with the Holy Spirit.
