360Fresh: Mr Kings – You Are

Nwachukwu Kingsley Chijindu (MR KINGS) is from Umuahia in Abia State Nigeria, and the youngest child of Mr and Mrs Isaac Nwachukwu. He is a worship leader, music director, Instrumentalist, Song writer, Vocalist, Composer in a renowned Church known all over the world, Believers Love world (Christ Embassy). He Started singing at the age of 9 and has written over 200 songs and still writing. He has shared stages with A list Gospel ministers in Nigeria & Africa and has led praise & worship and performed in his local church (Christ Embassy) platforms nationwide. He has recorded six potential hit singles with the title, King Of Kings, Ike ka Ike, Holy Spirit, Ekele-m, Follow Follow, and You Are which he just released.

You Are is a worship song whose theme is centered on the Holy Spirit. Enjoy it and be filled with the Holy Spirit.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/YOU-ARE-MIX.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Mr Kings – You Are appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

