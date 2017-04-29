360Fresh: Nathan Walid – Wait For Me

Pop/R&B indie singer, Nathan Walid returns to the music scene with a brand new R&B single titled ‘Wait For Me’ produced by US-based Medace. This is Nathan’s first single for 2017.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Wait-For-Me.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Nathan Walid – Wait For Me appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

