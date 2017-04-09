360Fresh: Ozeedo – Magic (Prod. Roey)

OZEEDO born OZOEMENA UKWUABA has an ND In mass Communication from the institute of Management and technology (IMT) Enugu. He later went on to school of music in Lagos under the production of Ozone productions. OZEEDO is out with new single titled Magic; a good jam produced by Roey beats. Listen & Download Ozeedo – Magic below;



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/OZEEDO-MAGIC.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Ozeedo – Magic (Prod. Roey) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

