360Fresh: Rinzkhid ft. BlaqBonez – 2Rap Monsters

​After the Release of wavy tune “Awo Lor” which went viral, fast rising rapper popularly known as Rinzkhid is here again with another dope tune titled 2RAP MONSTER’s featuring Rambo crooner ‘BlaqBonez’.

These two guys are sure making waves in the Music Industry with their Rap skills combined with nice flows and good delivery. This is something you’d enjoy if you’re a lover of Hiphop. Listen and see how they unleash the monsters in them.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Rinzkhid-x-BlaqBonez-2Rap-Monsters.mp3

