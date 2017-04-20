360Fresh: Shollyfresh – Based On Logistics

Fresh out of the Oven!!! This is another banger from your very own Projectfame WestAfrica Season 7.0 alumni Shola popularly known as Shollyfresh and he titled this one “based on logistics” a popular slogan by Efe the current Big brother Naija winner. Download and Enjoy

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/based-on-logistics-Shollyfresh.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Shollyfresh – Based On Logistics appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

