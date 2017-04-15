360Fresh: Spicy Ace Ft. Temdee x Phrazo

Spicy Ace a.k.a #Yorublackboy is out with a new single titled #Salamalaykun. Its a street anthem/Invasion and he dedicated the song to his fans & every #StreetNigg trying hard to make it outta d tough street. Its dope and you are gonna like it. Meanwhile the dude is a year older today and this serves as a 🎂 birthday gift to y’all…

Listen & Enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/SPICY-ACE-ft-TEMDEE-X-PHRAZO-Salamalaykun-street-invasion-mix-and-master-by-ukpaz.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

