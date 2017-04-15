Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

360Fresh: Spicy Ace Ft. Temdee x Phrazo

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Spicy Ace a.k.a #Yorublackboy is out with a new single titled #Salamalaykun. Its a street anthem/Invasion and he dedicated the song to his fans & every #StreetNigg trying hard to make it outta d tough street. Its dope and you are gonna like it. Meanwhile the dude is a year older today and this serves as a 🎂 birthday gift to y’all…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Listen & Enjoy!


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

 

The post 360Fresh: Spicy Ace Ft. Temdee x Phrazo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.