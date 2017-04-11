360Fresh: Sunny J – G4 (Prod. Rexxie)

New Skool Act, Sunny J Drops His Most Anticipated First Single‎ For The Year 2017. Titled G4, Produced By Rexxie ‎& Was Mixed And Mastered By ODIAMIX. Y’all Should watch out For Sunny J As He Promise To Take Afro beats To The Next Level.

Download & Enjoy!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Sunny-J-G4.mp3

