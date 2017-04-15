360Fresh: TBaze – Carry You (prod.​ ​Kbeatz)

TBaze is a Nigerian born, UK based afrobeat artist focused on entertaining his audience with good vibe and feel-good music taking over the dancefloor. His music and sound are influenced by numerous genres of music he has been exposed to since childhood, his lifestyle/mood and various music artists and legends. TBaze also has an MSc in Project Management.

His new single titled ‘Carry You’ is a Nigerian-Congolese style jam that will get you grooving. Have a listen and feel free to comment/share.

TBaze is currently working on an album and will be releasing another single soon.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/TBaze-Carry-You.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: TBaze – Carry You (prod.​ ​Kbeatz) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

