360Fresh: TBaze – Carry You (prod.​ ​Kbeatz)

TBaze is a Nigerian born, UK based afrobeat artist focused on entertaining his audience with good vibe and feel-good music taking over the dancefloor. His music and sound are influenced by numerous genres of music he has been exposed to since childhood, his lifestyle/mood and various music artists and legends. TBaze also has an MSc in Project Management.
His new single titled ‘Carry You’ is a Nigerian-Congolese style jam that will get you grooving. Have a listen and feel free to comment/share.
TBaze is currently working on an album and will be releasing another single soon.
